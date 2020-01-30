Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Roland Anthony Breaux. View Sign Service Information Gossen Funeral Home Inc 504 N Polk St Rayne , LA 70578 (337)-334-3141 Send Flowers Obituary

Funeral services will be held on Friday, January 31, 2020, at a 1:00 pm service at Gossen Funeral Home Chapel in Rayne, LA for Roland Anthony Breaux, 85, who died Wednesday, January 29, 2020, at The Carpenter House in Lafayette LA. Interment will be in the St. Joseph Cemetery #2 in Rayne, LA. Deacon Denis LaCroix with St. Joseph Catholic Church in Rayne, LA will conduct the funeral services. Survivors include wife, Mary Grace Gautreaux Breaux, three daughters, Sheila Breaux Mouton and spouse Nathan Mouton, Pauline Breaux Gilbert and spouse Daniel Gilbert, Ruth Breaux, son, Dwayne Anthony Breaux and spouse Becky Breaux all of Rayne, nine grandchildren, nine great grandchildren, two brothers, Curley Breaux and spouse Sally Breaux of Savannah, GA, James Guidry and spouse Diane Guidry of Baton Rouge. He was preceded in death by parents, Louis Breaux, Sr. and Aline Guidry Breaux, three brothers, Leroy Breaux, Chester Breaux, Louis Breaux, Jr., two sisters, Rita Breaux Picard, Mary Breaux. Pallbearers will be Quentin Breaux, Michael Breaux, Eric Breaux, Andrew Mouton, Jacob Mouton, Elliot Gilbert and T.J. Poirrier. A Rosary will be prayed Friday at 11:00 am in Gossen Funeral Home in Rayne, LA. The family requests that visitation be observed in Gossen Funeral Home in Rayne, LA on Friday, January 31, 2020, from 9:00 am to 1:00 pm. The Breaux family would like to give a special thanks to Concepts of Care Home Health, Camelot Nursing Home and The Carpenter House - St. Joseph Hospice.

