1/1
Shirley Andrus Pellerin
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Shirley's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, August 29, 2020 at 11:00 AM in St. Basil Catholic Church in Judice for Shirley Andrus Pellerin, 85, who passed away on Sunday, August 23, 2020 at her residence in Lafayette. The family requests that visitation be observed in Martin & Castille's SOUTHSIDE location on Friday from 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM and will continue on Saturday from 8:00 AM until time of services. A Rosary will be prayed on Friday at 7:00 PM in the funeral home. Reverend Steve LeBlanc will officiate the funeral Mass. Interment will be in St. Basil Cemetery. Survivors include her husband of 62 years, Andrus Pellerin; her three sons, David Pellerin and wife Lisa, Ronald Pellerin, and Donald Pellerin and wife, Maxine; her daughter, Trudy Pellerin; one sister Betty Delahoussaye, and one sister in law, Velma Andrus. She was preceded in death by her parents, Lawrence and Lezima Broussard Andrus; her daughter, Connie Pellerin Smith; two brothers, James and Benny Andrus; and one sister, Laura Osterman. Pallbearers will be Lawrence Delahoussaye, Bill Delahoussaye, Andy Pellerin, Jesse Pellerin, Morgan Reed and Mike Andrus. View the obituary and guestbook online at www.mourning.com. Martin & Castille-SOUTHSIDE-600 E. Farrel Rd., Lafayette, LA 70508, 337-984-2811.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Acadiana Advocate from Aug. 24 to Aug. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Martin & Castille Funeral Home - Southside
600 E Farrel Rd
Lafayette, LA 70508
(337) 984-2811
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved