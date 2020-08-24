A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, August 29, 2020 at 11:00 AM in St. Basil Catholic Church in Judice for Shirley Andrus Pellerin, 85, who passed away on Sunday, August 23, 2020 at her residence in Lafayette. The family requests that visitation be observed in Martin & Castille's SOUTHSIDE location on Friday from 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM and will continue on Saturday from 8:00 AM until time of services. A Rosary will be prayed on Friday at 7:00 PM in the funeral home. Reverend Steve LeBlanc will officiate the funeral Mass. Interment will be in St. Basil Cemetery. Survivors include her husband of 62 years, Andrus Pellerin; her three sons, David Pellerin and wife Lisa, Ronald Pellerin, and Donald Pellerin and wife, Maxine; her daughter, Trudy Pellerin; one sister Betty Delahoussaye, and one sister in law, Velma Andrus. She was preceded in death by her parents, Lawrence and Lezima Broussard Andrus; her daughter, Connie Pellerin Smith; two brothers, James and Benny Andrus; and one sister, Laura Osterman. Pallbearers will be Lawrence Delahoussaye, Bill Delahoussaye, Andy Pellerin, Jesse Pellerin, Morgan Reed and Mike Andrus. View the obituary and guestbook online at www.mourning.com.
Martin & Castille-SOUTHSIDE-600 E. Farrel Rd., Lafayette, LA 70508, 337-984-2811.