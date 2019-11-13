Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Vicki Darlyn Miller. View Sign Service Information Louisiana Funeral Services & Crematory 108 Hardware Rd. Broussard , LA 70518 (337)-330-8006 Send Flowers Obituary

Memorial services will be held on Friday, November 15, 2019 with visitation beginning at 2 PM followed by a Memorial Mass at 3 PM at Nativity of Our Lady Catholic Church in New Iberia, for Vicki Darlyn Mallory Miller, 74, who passed away on Sunday, November 10, 2019 at her home in Youngsville, LA. Father Steve Leblanc will be the celebrant of the Memorial Mass. Vicki will be dearly missed by her husband, Bill Miller; daughter, Brandi Miller; son, Doug Miller and wife Paige; grandchildren, Lynzie Blanchard and husband Cole; Chance Poche and wife Meagan; Chace Poche; Chae and Chayne Champagne; great grandson Jack Blanchard; niece, Shannon Deaton; nephew, Devon Deaton and wife Eunice and their daughter Danae. Vicki was looking forward to the upcoming birth of her great granddaughter, Sam Raegan Blanchard. Vicki was preceded in death by her parents Jessie Douglas Mallory and Arecia "Bea" Vidrine Mallory and sister, Saundra Alice Deaton. She was a 1966 graduate of USL majoring in Family and Consumer education which lead her to a career with the Welfare Department becoming aid to dependent children. Vicki enjoyed spending time with her family and friends. She enjoyed cooking and baking her "Famous" brownies and cakes for all to enjoy. She will be deeply missed by all that knew her. In lieu of flowers, Memorial contributions can be made in Vicki Mallory Miller's name to the Iberia Medical Center's First Friday Program.

