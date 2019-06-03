Funeral Services will be observed on Wednesday, June 5, 2019, at 11:00 am at Fountain Memorial Funeral Home in Lafayette for Wilmer Hebert, 87, who passed away Saturday, June 1st at Pelican Pointe Healthcare and Rehabilitation in Maurice. Visitation will be observed at Fountain Memorial Funeral Home on Wednesday, June 5th from 9:00 am until the time of service. Interment will follow in Fountain Memorial Cemetery in Lafayette. Father Bill Melancon, Pastor of St. Rita Catholic Church in Catahoula, will officiate. Wilmer was born December 25, 1931 in Forked Island and was a lifetime resident of Acadiana. A proud veteran, Wilmer served in the United States Army during the Korean Conflict and earned 3 Bronze Stars for exemplary service. He worked in the field of engineering while in the military and after an honorable discharge, as an oilfield welder until his retirement. Wilmer was a parishioner of St. Edmond Roman Catholic Church in Lafayette. Wilmer was an avid woodworker and created rocking horses, rocking chairs, benches and other treasured pieces. He enjoyed fishing and hunting in his spare time. Wilmer loved spending time with his family and will be deeply missed by all that knew him. Wilmer is survived by one daughter, Sonya Hebert LeBlanc Pickett and her husband Jeffrey, of Carencro; two brothers, Jake Hebert of Cow Island and Pervis Hebert and his wife Deanna, of Abbeville; one sister, Jo Ann Hebert, also of Abbeville; three grandsons, Jody LeBlanc and his wife Elizabeth, Sean and his wife Erica and Adam LeBlanc, all of Lafayette; four great-grandsons, Spencer, Brennan, Landon and Logan LeBlanc, all of Lafayette; one great-granddaughter, Madison LeBlanc, also of Lafayette and numerous dear nieces, nephews and friends. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 54 years, Dolores Rita Hebert; his parents, Severin and Amy Campbell Hebert; and his son-in-law, Deacon Randy LeBlanc. The family wishes to thank Grace Hospice and Palliative Care and Pelican Pointe Healthcare and Rehabilitation, especially Wilmer's nurse Nicole Pavao, for the compassionate care given to Wilmer and his family. Online obituary and guestbook may be viewed at www.fountainmemorialfuneralhome.com. Fountain Memorial Funeral Home and Cemetery, 1010 Pandora St., (337) 981-7098 is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Acadiana Advocate from June 3 to June 5, 2019