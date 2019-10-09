Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Zachary James Hebert. View Sign Service Information Louisiana Funeral Services & Crematory 108 Hardware Rd. Broussard , LA 70518 (337)-330-8006 Send Flowers Obituary

A Memorial Mass will be celebrated for Zachary James Hebert, 37, on Saturday, October 12, 2019 at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 100 East Milton Ave. Lafayette, LA. The family will receive visitors beginning at 10 AM until time of Holy Mass at 11 AM. Father William Shambough and Deacon Cody Miller will celebrate the Mass. Zachary will be laid to rest at St. Joseph Catholic Church Cemetery immediately following the services. Zachary was born March 31, 1981 in Lafayette, LA to Robert James Hebert and the former Virginia Lynne Ratliff. He entered eternal rest on October 31, 2018 in Benson, LA. Zachary was caring and loving to all. He never met a stranger. He lived his life by the golden rule. Zach loved Milton, he grew up there and went to Milton every chance he got. Zachary was a jack of all trades. He could do anything with his hands. His skills included anything from working on oilfield equipment to building a house. He loved working as an electrician which he did most of his life. Zach loved his tattoos and was very proud of his body art. He had a full body shirt and many on his legs that were painted by his big brother Brandon Dawkins. Zachary was very devoted to his faith as a Catholic and prayed the Rosary daily. Zachary's faith assures us that he is resting eternally with our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. Zachary leaves a legacy of love with his father Robert Hebert; mother Lynne (Eugene) Burroughs; brother Stephen (Desiree) Burroughs, and uncle and aunts Wayne and Sandra Hebert, Christine and Stephen LeMaire, Ron Jr. and Mitzi Ratliff, Russell and Lindsay Ratliff, Nancy and Dean Fruge'. Preceded in death by paternal grandparents Francis and Louella Hebert; and maternal grandparents Ron and Pat Ratliff and stepmothers Andrea Terry Hebert and Lisa Benoit Hebert. Honorary Urnbearers will be Rick Gentry, David Tester, Matthew Fruge', Brandon Dawkins, Joey Carpenter, Jacob Benoit and Nicolas McClinton. The honor of bring the gift to the alter is bestowed upon aunts Chris LeMaire and Nancy Fruge'. Reading of the Holy Words will be Trey LeMaire and Brenna LeMaire. Share your condolences, words of comfort or send memorial gifts to the family of Zachary James Hebert by visiting A Memorial Mass will be celebrated for Zachary James Hebert, 37, on Saturday, October 12, 2019 at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 100 East Milton Ave. Lafayette, LA. The family will receive visitors beginning at 10 AM until time of Holy Mass at 11 AM. Father William Shambough and Deacon Cody Miller will celebrate the Mass. Zachary will be laid to rest at St. Joseph Catholic Church Cemetery immediately following the services. Zachary was born March 31, 1981 in Lafayette, LA to Robert James Hebert and the former Virginia Lynne Ratliff. He entered eternal rest on October 31, 2018 in Benson, LA. Zachary was caring and loving to all. He never met a stranger. He lived his life by the golden rule. Zach loved Milton, he grew up there and went to Milton every chance he got. Zachary was a jack of all trades. He could do anything with his hands. His skills included anything from working on oilfield equipment to building a house. He loved working as an electrician which he did most of his life. Zach loved his tattoos and was very proud of his body art. He had a full body shirt and many on his legs that were painted by his big brother Brandon Dawkins. Zachary was very devoted to his faith as a Catholic and prayed the Rosary daily. Zachary's faith assures us that he is resting eternally with our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. Zachary leaves a legacy of love with his father Robert Hebert; mother Lynne (Eugene) Burroughs; brother Stephen (Desiree) Burroughs, and uncle and aunts Wayne and Sandra Hebert, Christine and Stephen LeMaire, Ron Jr. and Mitzi Ratliff, Russell and Lindsay Ratliff, Nancy and Dean Fruge'. Preceded in death by paternal grandparents Francis and Louella Hebert; and maternal grandparents Ron and Pat Ratliff and stepmothers Andrea Terry Hebert and Lisa Benoit Hebert. Honorary Urnbearers will be Rick Gentry, David Tester, Matthew Fruge', Brandon Dawkins, Joey Carpenter, Jacob Benoit and Nicolas McClinton. The honor of bring the gift to the alter is bestowed upon aunts Chris LeMaire and Nancy Fruge'. Reading of the Holy Words will be Trey LeMaire and Brenna LeMaire. Share your condolences, words of comfort or send memorial gifts to the family of Zachary James Hebert by visiting www.lafuneralservices.com. Zachary Hebert and his family were cared for and entrusted final arrangements to Louisiana Funeral Services & Crematory of Broussard (337) 330-8006. Published in The Acadiana Advocate from Oct. 9 to Oct. 12, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Acadiana Advocate Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close