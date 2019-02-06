Obituary Guest Book View Sign

On Thursday, Jan. 31, 2019, the world lost a kind, loving and loyal soul. Benjamin Porter Brady was welcomed into the loving arms of God at 4:18 p.m. Benjamin's mom is sure God said "Welcome home, Son" and they both smiled.

A lifelong Alaskan, Benjamin was the fourth child born to Carl and Pamela Brady on May 4, 1979, weighing in at 11 pounds, 13 ounces, and quickly nicknamed "Chubby Cheeks." He grew up skiing at Alyeska, going to Cheri Lake and to his beloved Duck Shack on Seeley Lake for opening day of duck season. He cherished these locations and often said he was never happier than being in that "plywood shack on posts."

Benjamin struggled with many things in life, but he never struggled to love his family and friends, nor to meet and care for others that were less fortunate. He had a gift of finding friends and cultivating his friendships into life long relationships. His friends say people were drawn to his smile, his humor and his zest for life.

Benjamin believed his greatest gifts were his children: Porter (10), Irelynn (8) and Preston (4). He was beyond proud of them and loved them with every fiber of his being. He loved looking at them, holding them and snuggling with them. He loved to take them swimming, skiing, bowling, skating, sledding and on numerous adventures. He treasured each and every moment they shared.

In the early years, Benjamin loved team sports and excelled at soccer and hockey. In 1996, Benjamin was in net for the Alaska All-Stars, who became the first and only Midget A team from Alaska to win the National Championship. In 1997, he continued a long family tradition of graduating from West High School. After high school, Benjamin received a hockey scholarship to Iona College, a Division 1 program, where he earned his criminal justice degree. In February 2001, Sports Illustrated highlighted Benjamin in their "Faces in the Crowd" section. Benjamin continued to play goalie for men's league teams throughout Anchorage, Alaska.

Benjamin was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Carl and Carol Brady; and his maternal grandparents, Chuck and Jacqueline Porter. He leaves behind his grandmother, Anne Porter; children, Porter, Irelynn and Preston; his sister, Shannon Garman with husband, Bob and their children, Jacob and Hannah; his brother, CB Brady with Laurel Brady and children, Caiden and Deven; and sister, Jenny Carlson with husband, Jeff and children, Toby, Lyla and Brooks.

Benjamin's giving has continued with his decision to gift life to others in need of a transplant, a decision that has honored his family and his legacy.

A memorial to remember his kindness, loyalty and love will be held at 3 p.m., on Friday, Feb. 8, 2019, at First Presbyterian Church, 616 West 10th Avenue in Anchorage. He is at peace at last.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the 501(c) 3 Non-Profit Organization - Real About Addiction, P.O. Box 241372, Anchorage, AK 99517.



737 E Street

Anchorage , AK 99501

