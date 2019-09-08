Bradley Brunson Billingslea passed away peacefully on Aug. 10, 2019, at his home.
He was born on July 30, 1949, in Paris, Texas, the son of Joe Billingslea and Marie. Bradley graduated from Greenville High School and served in the Air Force, which brought him to Alaska in 1977. In 1980, he joined the Anchorage Police Department and retired after 26 years of service. Bradley enjoyed fine cigars, golfing, motorcycle riding and jumping out of perfectly good airplanes.
Bradley is survived by his son, Todd Billingslea; son, Bradley Billingslea and his wife Nicole; daughter-in-law, Laren Billingslea; as well as seven grandchildren; his beloved sister, Diane; many nieces and nephews; along with countless friends.
A celebration of life will be held on Sept. 21, 2019, at 11 a.m., at 351 East International Airport Road, the GMC Contracting Building.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Alaska Peace Officers Association.
Arrangements were entrusted to Janssen Funeral Homes.
Published in Anchorage Daily News on Sept. 8, 2019