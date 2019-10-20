Ellen Clare (Merry) Flint passed away Sept 2, 2019, at age 62, in Portland, OR, from complications related to Alzheimer's Disease. The youngest of Everett and Mary Elaine (Milan) Merry, Ellen was a graduate of Gresham High School in Portland, OR, and valued for her lifelong cheerful spirit.
In 1989, she married her husband, Rodger Flint in Anchorage, AK where she lived for upwards of 30 years and worked for Enstar Natural Gas Company. Ellen enjoyed spending time during her years in Alaska boating and snow machining with Rodger and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents and brothers, Thomas Merry and Daniel Merry. In addition to her husband, surviving family includes her sisters, Sharon Davis of Gresham, OR and Diane Watkins of Damascus, OR; aunt, Shirley Clausen of Portland, OR; and her nieces and nephews.
The family wishes to express thanks for the loving care Ellen received at Pacific Gardens. Memorial contributions may be made to in Portland, OR.
Published in Anchorage Daily News on Oct. 20, 2019