George Gerald Drummond, age 70, of Eagle River, Alaska, passed away peacefully on Jan. 13, 2019, with his wife, Linda Joy Drummond; son, Jason Drummond; and friend and Reverend Gerald Silliman at his side.

George was born on April 13, 1948, to Gerald Carlyle Drummond and Alicia Norma DeCoursey in Seattle, Wash. He started working on aircraft propellers, at the age of 19, at Pacific Propeller in Seattle, and moved to Alaska in 1976, where he worked for Alaska Propeller Specialists as Lead Man for eight years. George started and owned Merrill Field Propeller for more than 30 years, gaining the reputation of 10th in the world for his fixed pitch propellers. He was a true master of propellers, and everyone said," Nobody can do a prop like Crazy George!"

He lived his "Alaska Life" to its fullest, flying his plane, hunting, fishing, camping and inventing and patenting several things. George brought laughter and joy to everyone with his amazing humor and smile. In 1994, he married Linda Joy Drummond of Alaska Wing Covers. He always laughed that the big news around Merrill Field at that time was, "Hey, did you hear the Prop Guy is marrying the Wing Cover Lady!" He always got a kick out of that!

George will be greatly missed by all his family, friends and the aviation community friends around the world, and is survived by his wife of 24 years, Linda Joy Drummond of Eagle River; his amazing son, Jason Drummond; wonderful daughter-in-law, Kimberly Drummond; and beautiful, sweet grandchildren, Ryan and Kaelyn Drummond all of Mukilteo, Wash.; and sister, Nomina Park of Wilmington, N.C.

Please join us in celebrating George's life at the Alaska Aviation Museum on July 13, 2019, from 1:30 p.m. - 4:30 p.m. in the Odom Hanger.

