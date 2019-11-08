Gerald David "Jerry" Cameron Jr., 49, passed away suddenly on Oct. 6, 2019.
He was the warmest man, a lover of people and admirer of his grandchild Emma Louise. Liked by all, he had the ability to warm up any room with his generous heart and loving countenance. We all miss his genuine nature and are better having known him, if only for such a brief time.
He is preceded in death by his father, Gerald David Cameron Sr.; and his mother, Gayle Ann Cameron.
A tribute will be held at a later date and anyone who would like to attend please contact his wife Amelia Cameron at 907-360-9533.
May God bless and keep him in His love.
Published in Anchorage Daily News on Nov. 8, 2019