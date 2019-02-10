Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Max Allen Conn passed away peacefully on Friday, Jan. 18, 2019, in Phoenix, Ariz., surrounded by family and friends, due to complications from stage 4 bladder cancer.

Max was born on Feb. 20, 1952, in Glendale, Ariz., to John "JV" Vernon and Ruby Kathleen Conn.

Max is survived by his wife, Ruthann; sons, John (Dawn) Conn, Michael (Julie) Conn, Eric (Zanna) Conn and Terry (Tiffany) McGovern; daughter, Tanae Parry; as well as 17 grandchildren, Maxwell, Jessica, Nathan, Noah, Madison, Weston and Wyatt Ruby Conn, Courtney and Caitlin Parry and Kiana, Tierra, Maribella, Lilianna, Tiernan, True, Persephone and Seraphina McGovern. He is also survived by a sister, Susan (Martin) Pezoldt; a brother, James (Lahoma) Conn; along with several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents.

Max was family oriented. His family and his business were his life. He came from Oklahoma to Alaska in 1981 and worked in the asphalt paving industry, starting his own company shortly after his arrival. He owned and operated Custom Paving with his dad and brother and in 1994, upon his dad's retirement, he and his sons started MJM Services, which is still owned and operated by the family today.

Max worked hard and, in the off season, he played hard. He loved to travel to warm, sunny destinations and spent winters doing just that with his family and friends. He left his family with many treasured memories.

Per his wishes, there is no service planned. Max Allen Conn passed away peacefully on Friday, Jan. 18, 2019, in Phoenix, Ariz., surrounded by family and friends, due to complications from stage 4 bladder cancer.Max was born on Feb. 20, 1952, in Glendale, Ariz., to John "JV" Vernon and Ruby Kathleen Conn.Max is survived by his wife, Ruthann; sons, John (Dawn) Conn, Michael (Julie) Conn, Eric (Zanna) Conn and Terry (Tiffany) McGovern; daughter, Tanae Parry; as well as 17 grandchildren, Maxwell, Jessica, Nathan, Noah, Madison, Weston and Wyatt Ruby Conn, Courtney and Caitlin Parry and Kiana, Tierra, Maribella, Lilianna, Tiernan, True, Persephone and Seraphina McGovern. He is also survived by a sister, Susan (Martin) Pezoldt; a brother, James (Lahoma) Conn; along with several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents.Max was family oriented. His family and his business were his life. He came from Oklahoma to Alaska in 1981 and worked in the asphalt paving industry, starting his own company shortly after his arrival. He owned and operated Custom Paving with his dad and brother and in 1994, upon his dad's retirement, he and his sons started MJM Services, which is still owned and operated by the family today.Max worked hard and, in the off season, he played hard. He loved to travel to warm, sunny destinations and spent winters doing just that with his family and friends. He left his family with many treasured memories.Per his wishes, there is no service planned. Published in Anchorage Daily News on Feb. 10, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Anchorage Daily News Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close