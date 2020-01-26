Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Michael A. Young. View Sign Service Information Interment 2:30 PM Fort Richardson National Cemetery Send Flowers Obituary

Michael A. Young, 59, passed away on Dec. 28, 2019, in Willow, Alaska. He was born on June 17, 1960, in Norristown, Pa. He joined the

Mike enjoyed shooting and music, and loved his dog Patches.

He was preceded in death by his mother-in-law and father-in-law, Addie and Richard Kimmel of Peters Creek, Alaska; maternal grandparents, Lillian and Michael Dross of Conshohocken, Pa.; paternal grandparents, Josephine and Albert Young of Pennsylvania; mother, Beverly (Dross) Held of Schwark, Ore.; and his father, David Young Sr. of Plymouth Meeting, Pa.

He was survived by his wife of 38 years, Cheryl Young of Palmer, Alaska; sister-in-law, Corliss Kimmel of Anchorage, Alaska; brother and sister-in-law, Dave and Donna Young of Fleetwood, Pa.; sister, Susan Young of Norfolk, Va.; stepmom, Sandy Young of Plymouth Meeting, Pa.; brother and sister-in-law, Danny and Antoinette Young of Collegeville, Pa.; brother and sister-in-law, Jason and Carissa Young of Northampton, Pa.; former sister-in-law, Patricia Lynn Young of Conshohocken, Pa.; nephew, Steven Young of Conshohocken, Pa.; his work family, Steve and Pat Haight of Sutton; and many other extended family members in Pennsylvania and Virginia, and many close friends in Alaska.

Michael's ashes will be interred at the Fort Richardson National Cemetery on Jan. 31, 2020, at 2:30 p.m. Those wishing to attend should line up at the JBER gate on the Glenn Highway by 2:15 p.m. on that date.



Michael A. Young, 59, passed away on Dec. 28, 2019, in Willow, Alaska. He was born on June 17, 1960, in Norristown, Pa. He joined the U.S. Navy in 1979, and was stationed at Naval Air Station Point Mugu, Pacific Missile Test Center in California. He came to Alaska in 1982, where he attended automotive technology classes at the Anchorage Community College. He has been an auto mechanic for more than 30 years working at various shops in Anchorage, Eagle River and the Valley. His last position was at S&P Certified Car Care LLC in Eagle River, Alaska.Mike enjoyed shooting and music, and loved his dog Patches.He was preceded in death by his mother-in-law and father-in-law, Addie and Richard Kimmel of Peters Creek, Alaska; maternal grandparents, Lillian and Michael Dross of Conshohocken, Pa.; paternal grandparents, Josephine and Albert Young of Pennsylvania; mother, Beverly (Dross) Held of Schwark, Ore.; and his father, David Young Sr. of Plymouth Meeting, Pa.He was survived by his wife of 38 years, Cheryl Young of Palmer, Alaska; sister-in-law, Corliss Kimmel of Anchorage, Alaska; brother and sister-in-law, Dave and Donna Young of Fleetwood, Pa.; sister, Susan Young of Norfolk, Va.; stepmom, Sandy Young of Plymouth Meeting, Pa.; brother and sister-in-law, Danny and Antoinette Young of Collegeville, Pa.; brother and sister-in-law, Jason and Carissa Young of Northampton, Pa.; former sister-in-law, Patricia Lynn Young of Conshohocken, Pa.; nephew, Steven Young of Conshohocken, Pa.; his work family, Steve and Pat Haight of Sutton; and many other extended family members in Pennsylvania and Virginia, and many close friends in Alaska.Michael's ashes will be interred at the Fort Richardson National Cemetery on Jan. 31, 2020, at 2:30 p.m. Those wishing to attend should line up at the JBER gate on the Glenn Highway by 2:15 p.m. on that date. Published in Anchorage Daily News on Jan. 26, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites U.S. Navy Return to Today's Obituaries for Anchorage Daily News Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close