Obituary



Just 167 days short of RJH's centennial birthday, he shoved for points unknown in his sleep.

Robert J. Halcro, rest in peace. Possibly the greatest adventurer, entrepreneur, patriot and remarkable human being this Windjammer Veteran ever met.

Will never forget Bob Halcro - never.

During the depression years, in the late 1930s, this 14-year-old lad runs away from home to become a cabin boy on a cruise ship to Cuba. He later joins the

Unlike all of the other soldiers who hurried home to Mom and family, Bob collected his discharge pay from the Army in the Philippines, and then came The Windjammer in Hawaii. Then came Avis in Alaska.

However, he didn't know the rental car business, so he found a German rental car expert named Rolf. As Bob's own story goes - Rolf came from a Rent-A-Car company in Canada and brought his knowledge and his discipline, enabling the Halcro family to establish what is today one extremely successful statewide rental business.

Most people have somebody in their life they will never forget, clearly R. J. Halcro rates that title from this incorrigible shipmate.

Fair winds, Commodore Halcro. (He liked being called Commodore and rated it.)

- PTB, Hawaii



