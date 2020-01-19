Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Saturnino Tapangco. View Sign Service Information Memorial service 4:00 PM Saint Xavier Catholic Church Valdez , AK View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Saturnino ""Satch"" Tapangco passed away on Dec. 2, 2019, in Valdez, Alaska, with his family at his side. After a 2 1/2-year battle with colon/liver/lung cancer, his body succumbed to this ugly disease.

Satch was born on Jan. 9, 1960, in Wahiawa, Hawaii, to Crispina and Saturnino Tapangco Sr. Satch was the only boy raised with six other sisters, so as you can imagine he was a little spoiled. After graduating from Leilehua High School Class of 1978 in Wahiawa he attended St. Martin's College in Lacey, Wash., where he met his future wife Karen in 1979.

After moving to Anchorage, Alaska, in 1984, he worked as the Quality Control for Matanuska Maid Dairy until he moved to Valdez, where he gained employment with Chugach North and eventually through the years he changed employment to Alyeska Pipeline Service Company. Satch was given the opportunity for employment with Intertek Alaska in 2010. Satch enjoyed working at the North Slope, and most recently in Valdez as the Lab Manager with Intertek Alaska at the Valdez Petro Star Refinery.

Satch is survived by his wife of 34 years, Karen Feero; sons, Joseph of Anchorage and Benjamin of Valdez; Jordan (Mandy); and his precious grandson, Harrison Tapangco of Boise, Idaho; mother, Crispina Tapangco of Wahiawa; Gloria Kelly of Las Vegas, Nev.; Rose (Jesse) Cabello; Shirley Dahang of Wahiawa; Priscilla Wagner of Soldotna, Alaska; Marilyn Javier of Wahiawa; Frances (Moses) Tyrell of Wahiawa; brothers-in-law, Rick Wagner of San Diego, Calif., and Mario Dahang of Honolulu, Hawaii; several nieces and nephews; and extended family Debbie and Loni Vea family of Anchorage.

Satch is preceded in death by his father, Saturnino Tapangco Sr.; nephew, Jaydon Dahang; and brothers-in-law, James Javier and Hilary Kelly.

Memorial services will be held on Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020, at 4 p.m., at Saint Xavier Catholic Church in Valdez, with a Celebration of Life from 5 p.m. – 8 p.m. at the Valdez Civic Center. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Friends of the Valdez Animal Shelter, P.O. Box 231, Valdez, AK 99686, in his name. Published in Anchorage Daily News on Jan. 19, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Anchorage Daily News Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close