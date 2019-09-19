Susan Brown, 85, died on Aug. 12, 2019, in Palmer, Alaska, surrounded by her loving family. She was born to Phyllis and Thomas Wharton on Oct. 3, 1933, in Ogden, Utah.
In 1936, her family moved to Haines, Alaska, where a winter accident took the sight of her left eye.
At age 10, escalation of World War II caused the evacuation from Alaska of Sue, her mother and brother, reuniting with her father at Fort Richardson two years later.
Sue graduated from Anchorage High, class of 1951. While working at the 4th Avenue Theater, she met the love of her life, Douglas Brown. They married on June 28, 1952, building their first home in Anchorage where the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints missionaries brought them into full church activity with a temple sealing in the Cardston Temple on June 29, 1961.
Five children necessitated the building of their larger forever home, which they built in the Jewel Lake area. As a Master Gardner she worked at Bells Nursery for more than 20 years.
Sue had a beautiful baritone voice and sang for 50 years with the Sweet Adeline barbershop chorus.
Sue served in various church callings including, Scouts, Primary teacher, youth leader, Relief Society teacher, President and girls' camp director.
She also served two missions with Doug, one in the Lame Deer, Mont., Indian Reservation, another in Upper Michigan.
She was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Tom Wharton; husband, Douglas Brown; son, James Douglas Brown; great-granddaughter, Paislee Brown; and great-great-grandson, Victor Watabe.
She is survived by son, Robert (Christine) Brown; daughters, Valerie (David) Sherman, Lollie (Greg) Martone and Natalie (Tim) Tucker; 17 grandchildren; 56 great-grandchildren; and five great-great-grandchildren.
Services for Sue will be held on Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019, at 1:30 p.m., at the Latter-day Saints Church, Klatt Chapel, 11701 Puma Street in Anchorage.
