Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Susan Brown. View Sign Service Information Kehl's Legacy Funeral Home 11621 Old Seward Highway Anchorage , AK 99515 (907)-344-1497 Funeral service 1:30 PM The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints – Klatt Chapel 11701 Puma Street Anchorage , AK View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Susan Brown, 85, died on Aug. 12, 2019, in Palmer, Alaska, surrounded by her loving family. She was born to Phyllis and Thomas Wharton on Oct. 3, 1933, in Ogden, Utah.

In 1936, her family moved to Haines, Alaska, where a winter accident took the sight of her left eye.

At age 10, escalation of World War II caused the evacuation from Alaska of Sue, her mother and brother, reuniting with her father at Fort Richardson two years later.

Sue graduated from Anchorage High, class of 1951. While working at the 4th Avenue Theater, she met the love of her life, Douglas Brown. They married on June 28, 1952, building their first home in Anchorage where the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints missionaries brought them into full church activity with a temple sealing in the Cardston Temple on June 29, 1961.

Five children necessitated the building of their larger forever home, which they built in the Jewel Lake area. As a Master Gardner she worked at Bells Nursery for more than 20 years.

Sue had a beautiful baritone voice and sang for 50 years with the Sweet Adeline barbershop chorus.

Sue served in various church callings including, Scouts, Primary teacher, youth leader, Relief Society teacher, President and girls' camp director.

She also served two missions with Doug, one in the Lame Deer, Mont., Indian Reservation, another in Upper Michigan.

She was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Tom Wharton; husband, Douglas Brown; son, James Douglas Brown; great-granddaughter, Paislee Brown; and great-great-grandson, Victor Watabe.

She is survived by son, Robert (Christine) Brown; daughters, Valerie (David) Sherman, Lollie (Greg) Martone and Natalie (Tim) Tucker; 17 grandchildren; 56 great-grandchildren; and five great-great-grandchildren.

Services for Sue will be held on Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019, at 1:30 p.m., at the Latter-day Saints Church, Klatt Chapel, 11701 Puma Street in Anchorage.



Susan Brown, 85, died on Aug. 12, 2019, in Palmer, Alaska, surrounded by her loving family. She was born to Phyllis and Thomas Wharton on Oct. 3, 1933, in Ogden, Utah.In 1936, her family moved to Haines, Alaska, where a winter accident took the sight of her left eye.At age 10, escalation of World War II caused the evacuation from Alaska of Sue, her mother and brother, reuniting with her father at Fort Richardson two years later.Sue graduated from Anchorage High, class of 1951. While working at the 4th Avenue Theater, she met the love of her life, Douglas Brown. They married on June 28, 1952, building their first home in Anchorage where the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints missionaries brought them into full church activity with a temple sealing in the Cardston Temple on June 29, 1961.Five children necessitated the building of their larger forever home, which they built in the Jewel Lake area. As a Master Gardner she worked at Bells Nursery for more than 20 years.Sue had a beautiful baritone voice and sang for 50 years with the Sweet Adeline barbershop chorus.Sue served in various church callings including, Scouts, Primary teacher, youth leader, Relief Society teacher, President and girls' camp director.She also served two missions with Doug, one in the Lame Deer, Mont., Indian Reservation, another in Upper Michigan.She was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Tom Wharton; husband, Douglas Brown; son, James Douglas Brown; great-granddaughter, Paislee Brown; and great-great-grandson, Victor Watabe.She is survived by son, Robert (Christine) Brown; daughters, Valerie (David) Sherman, Lollie (Greg) Martone and Natalie (Tim) Tucker; 17 grandchildren; 56 great-grandchildren; and five great-great-grandchildren.Services for Sue will be held on Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019, at 1:30 p.m., at the Latter-day Saints Church, Klatt Chapel, 11701 Puma Street in Anchorage. Published in Anchorage Daily News on Sept. 19, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Anchorage Daily News Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close