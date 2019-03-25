Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Charles E. McKee II. View Sign

Charles E. McKee, II

AIKEN - CHARLES EDWARD McKEE, II, 71, beloved husband of Joy Williams McKee, passed away suddenly, Friday, March 22, 2019.

Born in Charleston, SC, Charles was a son of the late John Wilbur and Jane Ramsey McKee. He grew up in Beaufort, NC and graduated from Atlantic Christian College. He worked for many years as a licensed general contractor in home and commercial construction in North Carolina. He was the construction superintendent for projects at Cherry Point and Camp Lejeune Marine Corps Bases in NC, and also at Ft. Jackson in Columbia, SC. He was a member of the NC Homebuilders Assoc., NC Realtors Assoc., former board member of the Goldsboro Builders Supply, and served on the building committee of Swansboro United Methodist Church, Swansboro, NC. After retirement, Charles enjoyed building handcrafted furniture and selling his pieces under the trademark Rare Beyond Compare Handcrafted Furniture. He was well-known to family and friends as "The Best Grampy in the World."

Survivors, in addition to his wife Joy, include his daughter, Marney Elizabeth McKee, Stuart, FL; his son, Charles E. McKee, III (Amanda), North Augusta, SC; four grandchildren, Rachel Elizabeth Barbour, Brandon Starling Barbour, Elizabeth Grace McKee, Ethan Charles McKee; brother, Robert Ramsey McKee (Cynthia), Gloucester, NC; sister, Milena McKee Glancy, Beaufort, NC.

A Celebration of Charles' Life will be Tuesday evening, March 26th from 5:30 - 7:30 PM at NewSpring Church, 1108 Cedar Ln., Aiken, SC 29801.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to NewSpring Church or to St. Paul's Episcopal Church, 215 Ann St., Beaufort, NC 28516.

SHELLHOUSE - RIVERS FUNERAL HOME, 715 EAST PINE LOG RD., AIKEN, SC

715 East Pine Log Road

Aiken , SC 29803

