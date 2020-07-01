Charlie Stringer, Jr.
Aiken - Charlie Eugene Stringer, Jr., age 97, of Aiken, S.C., husband for 65 years to the late Eleanor Morris Stringer and son of the late Charlie Eugene Stringer, Sr. and the late Thelma Morris Stringer, entered into eternal rest at his residence on Friday, June 26, 2020.
A graveside service, celebrating his life, will be held at Bonaventure Cemetery in Savannah, GA on Thursday, July 2, 2020 at 11:00 AM with Rev. Clint Jackson officiating. The Pallbearers will be Todd, Andy and Chad Stringer, Cameron and Chase LaBorde and Landon and Blake Stringer.
Memorials, in his honor, may be made to the American Cancer Society and to the Kidney Foundation or to a charity of one's choice. There will be no formal visitation with the family at the funeral home. Napier Funeral Home, Inc. 315 Main St. Graniteville, SC 29829, has been entrusted with these arrangements. To send an expression of sympathy, you may visit the guestbook at
www.napierfuneralhomeinc.com
Published in Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star from Jul. 1 to Jul. 8, 2020.