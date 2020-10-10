1/1
Dr. Jeannine E. Sisk
CLEARWATER - Funeral Services for Dr. Jeannine E. Sisk, 88, who entered into rest October 8, 2020, will be conducted Saturday morning at 11 o'clock from the Posey Funeral Chapel with Rev. Joseph Shippen officiating. Interment will follow in Sunset Memory Gardens with Veterans Honors. The family will receive friends at the funeral home one hour prior to the service from 10 until 11 o'clock. Those in attendance are encouraged to wear a mask and social distancing will be practiced.
Dr. Sisk was a lifelong resident of Aiken County and a member of St. Bartholomew's Episcopal Church. During her career, she served as a Registered Nurse and later retired as a professor of nursing at Augusta College. Dr. Sisk served in the U.S. Air Force Reserves and retired as a Lieutenant Colonial with 27 years of service. She was an animal lover and enjoyed spending time with her family, especially her nephews and nieces. She was preceded in death by her parents, Lawrence Ray Sisk, Sr. and Jennie Belle Sease Sisk; a brother, Lawrence Ray Sisk, Jr.; two nephews, Thomas Michael Pearson and Lawrence Ray Sisk, III.
Survivors include a sister-in-law, Anne T. Sisk; four nephews, Eric Sisk, Jeff Sisk, Michael Pearson, Matthew Pearson; two nieces, Jennie Belle Sisk and Alessandra Sisk.
Pallbearers will be Dan Hallman, Daniel Hallman, Charles Anderson, Mike Anderson, Brian Wilson and David Ehrenpreis.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Bartholomew's Episcopal Church, 471 W. Martintown Road, North Augusta, SC 29841.
Posey Funeral Directors is in charge of arrangements (803)278-1181.
Visit the registry at www.POSEYCARES.com


Published in Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star from Oct. 10 to Oct. 21, 2020.
