Lillian L. Messera

AIKEN - Lillian L. Messera, age 87, went home to her Lord Thursday, March 28, 2019 at Aiken Regional Medical Center.

Mrs. Messera was born February 16, 1932 in Washington D.C. to the late Preston and Adrienne Longley. She had made Aiken, SC her home for the past four years, having lived previously in The Villages, FL and Dallas, TX. Mrs. Messera loved her family and traveling. She also enjoyed playing both golf and tennis. She loved horses and singing in choral groups. She was a member of both the bell choir and the vocal choir at St. Timothy's Catholic Church in The Villages, FL. Her last choir trip saw her sing in front of the Pope at the Vatican.

In addition to her parents, Mrs. Messera was preceded in death by her first husband, Robert Benjamin; her second husband, John Messera; and one brother, Paul Longley.

Survivors include two sons, Richard Benjamin (Hope), Frederick, MD and Jack Benjamin (Kathy), Aiken, SC; stepchildren, Madeline Moyer (Jerry), Augusta, GA, Susie Messera, Potomac, MD, Ralph Messera (Brenda), Matthews, NC and John Gear (Mary), WA; eleven grandchildren, fourteen great-grandchildren; a sister-in-law, Leslie Longley; and many nieces and nephews.

A Requiem Mass will be celebrated at 11 AM Monday, April 1, 2019 at the old historic St. Mary Help of Christians Catholic Church, Park Ave., Aiken, SC with Father Raymond Flores as celebrant. Pallbearers will be Robert Benjamin, Sean Benjamin, Micah Cash, Dustin Cash, Chet Longley, and John Moyer. Final prayers and commendation will be in St. John's Cemetery, Oyster Bay, NY.

Memorials, in lieu of flowers, may be made to The Benjamin Theatre Endowed Scholarship, c/o The USC Aiken Partnership, 471 University Parkway, Aiken, SC 29801.

The Historic George Funeral Home, 211 Park Ave., SW, Aiken, SC 29801 (803.649.6234), has charge of arrangements.

