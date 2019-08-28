Ronald Baker
AIKEN - Senior Chief Petty Officer Ronald Wayne Baker, US Navy Retired, 75, beloved husband of Linda Hutchens Baker, passed away Saturday, August 24, 2019 at his residence.
He was born March 7, 1944 in Kalamazoo, MI to the late Jacob and Maud Baker. The day after high school graduation he went active duty in the US Navy in the submarine force. He made 18 Cold War determent patrols and eventually spent 22 happy years in the Navy. Ronald made E-8 (Senior Chief) and loved being called "Chief" by friends.
Ronald met Linda Hutchens and they were married November 18, 1964 and had two children.
In addition to his wife, Ronald is survived by his daughter, Leslie McDonnough, Atlanta, GA; a son, Eric W. Baker, Decatur, IL; one granddaughter, Ashley (Cole) Tamburro, Atlanta, GA and one brother, Robert (Greta) Baker, Seattle, WA.
He was preceded in death by three sisters and one brother.
Ronald enjoyed hunting, fishing, playing cards and traveling, especially to Las Vegas with Linda's family.
A memorial service with full military honors will be held 2:00 PM Friday, August 30, 2019 at the Shellhouse Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Cathy Cole officiating. The family will receive friends following the service. Interment will be held at Beaufort National Cemetery at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Golden Harvest Food Bank, 3310 Commerce Dr., Augusta, GA 30909, https://goldenharvest.org/donate/?oper=donate or to Denizens of the Deep Aiken Sub Vets, C/O VFW Post 5877, 116 Midway Cir., Aiken, SC 29803
