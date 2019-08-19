Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Tom Marsh Jr.. View Sign Service Information Napier Funeral Home 315 Main St. Graniteville , SC 29829 (803)-663-3131 Send Flowers Obituary

Tom Marsh, Jr.

AIKEN - Mr. Tom Watson "T.W." Marsh, Jr. age 91, beloved husband to Mrs. Maggie Kniphfer Marsh, entered into rest on Saturday August 17th, 2019 at his home. In addition to his wife, he is survived by his son, Ronald Watson (Ginna) Marsh; daughter, Sheila (Robert) Booker; seven grandchildren and eleven great grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his parents, Tom Watson, Sr. and Narcis Dawson Marsh; two brothers and two sisters. After retiring from the Savannah River Plant Mr. and Mrs. Marsh moved to Aiken and became members of the Warrenville First Baptist Church. Mr. Marsh will be greatly missed by all whose lives he impacted in the 91 precious years that God gave him on this earth. A memorial service celebrating his life will be held on Wednesday August 21st, 2019 at 1pm at the Warrenville First Baptist Church with Pastor Steve Simpson officiating. The interment will be private. The family will receive friends prior to the service at the church. In Lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Warrenville First Baptist Church in memory of Mr. Marsh. Napier Funeral Home, Inc. 315 Main St. Graniteville, SC 29829, has been entrusted with these arrangements. To send an expression of sympathy, you may visit the guestbook at

