Wayne Craig

GRANITEVILLE - Mr. Wayne William Craig, 72, of Graniteville, SC, (Madison Community) entered into rest on Friday, March 15, 2019.

A lifelong resident of Aiken County, SC, he was a son of the late Luther C. Sr. and Emily Margaret Johnson Craig. He was a member of Southside Baptist Church and retired from Aiken County Public Works, where he was a Supervisor. Wayne enjoyed hunting, fishing, Western Movies, working on small engines and taking rides through the country.

In addition to his parents, family members include his children, Wayne Lonnie Craig, Warrenville, SC, Lois Craig, Graniteville, SC, Kevin Wayne "Rocky" Craig and his wife, Amber, Graniteville, SC, Deliah Dederscheck and her husband, Wes, Graniteville, SC, the late Darlene Craig, the late Hank Carroll Craig and the late Margaret Ann Craig, siblings, L.C. Craig, Jr., Windsor, SC, Michael Johnson Craig and his wife, Audrey, Graniteville, SC, the late Jacqueline Godwin, the late Victoria Alewine and the late Rudy Joe Craig, thirteen grandchildren and many great-grandchildren.

The family will greet friends on Wednesday, March 20, 2019, beginning at 11 o'clock at Hatcher Funeral Home and Cremation Service, 3464 Jefferson Davis Hwy., Graniteville, SC. A Celebration of Life Service will follow at noon in the chapel.

It has been requested that memorials be made C.A.S.T. for Kids.



