REALITOS - Leonel M. Saenz "El Gallo" of Realitos, Texas gained his wings on July 09, 2020 at the age of 85. Leonel was a graduate of Benavides High School Class of 1955. He enlisted in the Army and served his country for 2 years. Upon his return he married his sweetheart, Minnie in 1959, they were happily married for 60 years. Leonel worked for TXDOT for 28 years retiring in 1993. Leonel was also an active member with the National Guard for several years. During this time he played softball in a League in Hebbronville. Leonel was known as "El Gallo" all of his life, he was an avid Dallas Cowboy fan, loved to watch Boxing and had a passion for hunting. After retiring Leonel bought his little ranch where he spent most of his time with his cows and piddling with projects. Leonel loved spending time with his children and grandchildren having get togethers at the ranch. Leonel was a true gentleman, always kind, humble and a happy person. Always had a smile, a whistle and a joke. Leonel will be truly missed by his family. He is preceded in death by his father, Abdon Saenz, mother, Romelia M. Saenz, brothers; Jesus Garza, Gilberto Saenz, Perfecto Saenz, Roel Saenz, Audon Saenz Jr., Hector Saenz and Raymundo Saenz also one sister, Trinidad "Trinny" Martinez. Survivors include his wife, Minnie C. Saenz, son, Leonel Saenz Jr. (Nancy), daughter, Melissa Peña (Hector), son, Alberto A. Saenz (Olga), nine grandchildren and five great-grandchildren, Sister-in-laws, Olivia Saenz, Nelda Saenz, Pam Briones (Jaime) and Eva Martinez (Leonel). The Family would like to Thank nurse Evelyn Sosa who took very good care of Leo. The Medical Team Hospice for their care. Especially Julie Gonzalez, Almira and Christina Gutierrez. A Holy Rosary will be recited on Monday July 13, 2020 at 9:30 a.m. at Alaniz Funeral Chapel of Hebbronville, TX. Funeral Mass will be celebrated after the Rosary at Sacred Heart Catholic Church of Realitos. Burial will follow at the Realitos Cemetery in Realitos, TX, with Full Burial Honors.



Serving as pallbearers will be: Hector Peña, Michael Briones, Jaime Briones Jr., Ray Saenz, H.R. Gonzalez and Leonel Saenz Jr.



Alaniz Funeral Home entrusted with arrangements.

