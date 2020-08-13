Rosalinda Anita Gonzalez, 76, passed away August 12, 2020 in Corpus Christi, Texas. She was born December 21, 1943 in Alice, Texas to Blas and Rosario Sosa. Rosalinda enjoyed cooking and enjoyed socializing with people. Rosalinda was active in her community and always willing to help anyone out. Rosalinda loved her job as a paraprofessional for the Alice Independent School District where she worked with special ed children for over 30 years. She will forever be remembered for her caring nature and her love of spending time with her family.



She was preceded in death by her husband, Victor S. Gonzalez Jr.; parents, Blas and Rosario Sosa; brothers, Rolando Sosa and Jaime Sosa; and grandmother, Rosa Vasquez.



She is survived by two daughters, Pamela E. Olivares (Antonio Nefi Jr.) of McAllen and RosaAnna Gonzalez of Austin; two sisters, Selma Gonzalez of Bryan and Esmeralda Banners of Ohio; grandson, Antonio Nefi Olivares III; sisters in law, Delia DeLa Cruz of Corpus Christi and Lamar Cirlos of Corpus Christi; numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.



Visitation will be held Saturday, August 15, 2020 from 1 p.m. till 2 p.m. at Rosas Funeral Home Chapel. A rosary will be recited Saturday, August 15, 2020 at 2:30 p.m. at St. Joseph Catholic Church with a funeral mass following at 3 p.m. that same day. Burial to follow at Roberson Collins Cemetery.



Face masks are required to enter our facilities and during all services.



Funeral arrangements entrusted with ROSAS FUNERAL HOME, INC.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store