Judith Ann Turner, 66, of Blackfoot, passed away, Saturday, March 23, 2019 at her home surrounded by her family.



Judy was born August 1, 1952 in Montebello, California to Clarence Ambrose Huntington and Dorothy Ann Bouck. She spent her childhood in California enjoying the sun, good weather, the ocean, and water skiing. She told many stories of spending summers camping at the lake for weeks at a time, water skiing and enjoying her family.



Judy attended college at Brigham Young University, where she met the man who would be her rock and forever companion, Brent B. Turner. They were married for time and all eternity in the Idaho Falls Temple on September 6, 1974. They were each other's best friend and loved to spend time together. You didn't see one without the other being close by.



Judy loved to spend time with her family. She loved her grandchildren and loved to spend time with each of them. Her kids and grandkids have always known they have a cheerleader. Judy loved to travel. Brent and Judy were able to make many memories traveling, as her disease would allow. She looked forward to every new adventure. She loved to take her children and grandchildren as often as she could.



Judy is survived by her husband, Brent B. Turner of Riverside; children, Eric (Sherry) Turner of Idaho Falls, Lisa Young of Riverside, Lori (Brett) Murri of Rigby, Ryan (Lindy) Turner of Eagle Mountain, UT and Emily (Michael) Head of Kuna; sister, Sandy (Steve) Shepard of Lincoln, AR and 18 grandchildren.



She was preceded in death by her parents.



A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Thursday, March 28, 2019 at the Riverside Latter-day Saint church building, 7 N 700 W, Blackfoot, Idaho. Family will meet with friends from 6:00-8:00 p.m. Wednesday, March 27, 2019 at Hawker Funeral Home and for one hour prior to the service at the church. Interment will follow at the Riverside-Thomas Cemetery.



Judy's family would like to express appreciation to Dr. Dane Dickson and Jed Bartschi at Teton Oncology for their compassionate care. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Huntsman Cancer Institute at the University of Utah, 2000 Circle of Hope, Salt Lake City, UT 84112 or online at give.huntsmancancer.org or Teton Oncology at 1957 17th Street, Idaho Falls, ID 83404.



Condolences may be shared at: www.hawkerfuneralhome.com.