Neil Walter Trahant, 81, of Fort Hall, Idaho passed away Wednesday, May 22, 2019 at his home, surrounded by his children and grandchildren.







Neil was born July 23, 1937 in Fort Hall, Idaho to Marvin Thomas Trahant and Irene Clark Trahant.







Neil attended schools in Blackfoot and graduated from Blackfoot High School. Neil excelled in many sports. He was a basketball star for Blackfoot High School. He received a scholarship to play basketball for Boise State College.







Neil married Sharon Empey, to this union two children were born, Mark and Tami. They later divorced. He then married Mary Ann Johnson, they had two sons, Scott and Robert.







Neil worked as a heavy equipment operator for the BIA and farmed.







Neil was a member of the Shoshone-Bannock Tribes.







Neil loved to golf, gamble, go fishing and bowling.







Neil is survived by his children, Mark Neil (Jaynie Parrish) Trahant of Washington, Tami Trahant of Fort Hall, Leesia (Joe) Puckett of Washington, Scott Trahant of Gibson, Robert Trahant of Gibson and Kevin Peterson of Utah. He is also survived by his brother, Mike (Wendy) Trahant of Fort Hall; scads of grandchildren and many great grandchildren.







He was preceded in death by his wife, Mary Ann; his parents, Miggs and Irene; brothers, Clark (Tyke) Trahant, Thomas Marvin Trahant; and grandchildren, Rhiannon Shay and Devon Trahant.







Neil will be taken to his residence at 63 W Yellowjohn Rd in Fort Hall at 10:00 a.m. Thursday, May 23, 2019. A graveside service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Friday, May 24, 2019 at the Grove City Cemetery.







In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Fort Hall Recreation- attention: Mike Sakelaris, PO Box 306 Fort Hall, ID 83203







Published in The Morning News on May 24, 2019