Alvin Melford Kalka, 81, of White Deer passed away at BSA hospital in Amarillo on Friday, December 13, 2019.
Rosary will be at 6:00 PM, Wednesday, December 18, 2019 at Carmichael-Whatley Colonial Chapel in Pampa.
Funeral Mass will be at 2:00 PM, Thursday, December 19, 2019 at Sacred Heart Church in White Deer, with Father Hrudaya Raju Kondamudi, pastor officiating. Burial will follow in Sacred Heart Cemetery under the direction of Carmichael-Whatley Funeral Directors.
Alvin was born April 26, 1938 at the Kalka homestead in White Deer where he became a lifelong resident. He married the love of his life Linda Perryman Kalka on September 5, 1959 in Borger. She preceded him in death in 2002.
He was a farmer and rancher and took pride in his work on the family farm.
He is survived by two children; David Kalka and Rosalea McAnally and husband Cairl all of White Deer; by his sister, Mary Ann Labus of Panhandle; his twin brother, Melvin Kalka and wife Bernadette of Hereford, and brother Robert (Bobby) Kalka and wife Janet of Magee, MS; Six grandchildren; Melissa Whitaker and husband Jake, Justin Kalka, Valisa Kalka, Cameron McAnally and wife Lynsey, Casey McAnally and wife Lexi and Cuyler McAnally and fiance Jordan Pohnert; Seven Great-grandchildren; Jace Kalka, Kylie Kalka, Madison Baggett, Brooklyn Warren, Kenzie Whitaker, Kyson McAnally, Carson Whitaker and one on the way; and numerous nieces and nephews.
