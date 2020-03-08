Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Cledon Billington. View Sign Service Information Boxwell Brothers Funeral Directors 2800 Paramount Blvd Pmb 2800 Amarillo , TX 79109 (806)-355-8156 Send Flowers Obituary

Cledon Billington, 82, of Amarillo, died on Friday, March 6, 2020.



Funeral Services will be held at 2:00 P.M. on Monday, March 9, 2020 at Pleasant Valley Baptist Church with Michael Carter officiating. Burial will be at Llano Cemetery. Arrangements are by Boxwell Brothers Funeral Directors, 2800 Paramount Blvd.



Cledon was born on November 23, 1937 in Tulia to Walter Cleo and Donald Maurine Billington. He graduated from Tulia Highschool where he met the love his life. He married Barbara Henderson on June 17, 1955 in Clovis, N.M. He had worked for Pantex for 16 years, Panhandle Steel Buildings, and started and operated CIB for many years. He was a member of the Gideons and loved to sing in the choir at Pleasant Valley Baptist Church.



He was preceded in death by a daughter, Gay Gray; and a sister, Selenda Billington.



He is survived by his wife, Barbara Billington of Amarillo; two sons, Mark Billington and wife Debra of Lubbock, Greg Billington and wife Kim of Amarillo; a son-in-law, Steve Gray of Amarillo; a brother, Scottie Billington and wife Fran of Canyon; five grandchildren, Alisha and husband Jason, Bubba, Tiffany, Clark, and Abby; and four great-grandchildren, Lane, Cade, Kale, and Landon.



The family suggests memorials be sent to Pleasant Valley Baptist Church of Gideons International.



