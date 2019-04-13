Howard "Wayne" Lindley, 72, of Childress, Tx died Wednesday April 10, 2019. Wayne was born August 12 1946 in Samnorwood, Tx to Opal and Guy Lindley. Services will be held at First Baptist Church in Childress, Tx on Saturday, April 13, 2019 at 1:00 pm. The family will receive friends at Johnson Funeral Home in Childress, Tx on Friday April 12, 2019 from 6-8 pm. Wayne began his pharmaceutical career after graduating from Southwestern Oklahoma State University in 1969. He served many people in this community until his retirement from United Pharmacy in 2012. During his retirement, Wayne fulfilled his dreams of traveling around the world and enjoying his grandchildren playing sports. However his real passion was serving the Lord. As a member of First Baptist Church, Wayne was a deacon, Sunday School Director and taught Sunday School for over 40 years. Wayne was proceeded in death by his parents; wife, Kathy Lindley; his brother, David Lindley. He is survived by his four daughters; Jennifer Read and husband Joey of Dalhart, Julie Fuentes and husband Brian of McKinney, Jaime Carter and husband Brye of McKinney, Jodi Alderete and husband Chris of Bullard. He is also survived by 16 grandchildren, 3 great grand children and his special friend JoNell Wischkaemper and numerous nieces, nephews and extended family.
Published in Amarillo Globe-News from Apr. 13 to Apr. 14, 2019