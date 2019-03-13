Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jeannette Palmer Byars. View Sign

Jeannette Palmer Byars, 89, passed away Sunday, March 10, 2019.



Graveside services will be attended by the family prior to the Memorial Life Celebration, which will be at 3:00 pm, today, Wednesday, March 13, in the Parlor of Park Place Towers Retirement Center, 1300 South Harrison. Officiants will be Kevin Clowe, Park Central Chaplain and Barry Peterson, both special friends of Jeannette. Arrangements are by Boxwell Brothers Funeral Directors, 2800 Paramount Boulevard.



Jeannette was born to George Alfred Palmer and Erma Thelma Greenway Palmer on October 16, 1929, in Hamlin, Texas. Before her first birthday, she moved northwest with her parents and older brother George in a covered wagon to Plainview, Texas.



It was love at first sight when Duane Baylor Byars stopped his car to pick up a dark-haired beauty walking down the street in Plainview. Jeannette and Duane were married December 31, 1947, in Plainview, while both were students at WTSU.



Shortly after marrying, the young couple moved to California, where the former WTSU football standout became an offensive lineman for the Los Angeles Rams. Two years later they returned to Canyon with daughter Kathy for Duane to complete his degree. Then the threesome embarked on a tour of the Texas Panhandle, making friends everywhere they lived while Duane coached and taught in Groom, Perryton and Kress. A second daughter, Susan, was born in Plainview and third daughter, Karen was born in Amarillo.



After moving to Amarillo in 1959, Duane sold life insurance and Jeannette created a home filled with her daughters' friends, always had a new craft underway, cards with her Bridge club and dominoes with Duane and his sister at least once a week.



As the girls grew up, Jeannette served faithfully in the PTA, for which she was named a Lifetime member after serving as President of the Amarillo Area Council PTA. She also was a Girl Scout leader for many years for her daughters and a loyal member of Beta Sigma Phi.



To many in the CB radio world, she was "Mama Bubbles", keeping up with her daughters' friends, helping those in need and making many new friends. She was an arts and crafts queen, a skill which truly blossomed when Duane and Jeannette moved to Lake Tanglewood in 1982. Flags that still line the bridge at the lake on the Fourth of July, are a testament to Jeannette's love of decorating for every occasion.



She and Duane were early members of Paramount Baptist Church and later Lake Tanglewood Community Church. After moving to Park Place, she faithfully attended Sunday services. She especially enjoyed her Sunday School Class led by Barry Peterson, Bible Study with Byron Williamson, and music by Kevin Clowe.



Jeannette and Duane were married 48 years. He passed away March 30, 1995.



Survivors include daughter Kathy Jordan and husband Lewis, of Dimmitt; Susan Esler and husband Clint, of Amarillo; and Karen Byars of Ukiah, CA; granddaughter Kaki Clifton and husband Canyon, and grandson Eddie - all of Amarillo and step-grandaughters Marla Wright and Shae Rodriguez of Tahoka; and great grandchildren Claire, Creek and Crew Clifton, of Amarillo.



Memorials can be made to .



Sign the online guestbook at





Jeannette Palmer Byars, 89, passed away Sunday, March 10, 2019.Graveside services will be attended by the family prior to the Memorial Life Celebration, which will be at 3:00 pm, today, Wednesday, March 13, in the Parlor of Park Place Towers Retirement Center, 1300 South Harrison. Officiants will be Kevin Clowe, Park Central Chaplain and Barry Peterson, both special friends of Jeannette. Arrangements are by Boxwell Brothers Funeral Directors, 2800 Paramount Boulevard.Jeannette was born to George Alfred Palmer and Erma Thelma Greenway Palmer on October 16, 1929, in Hamlin, Texas. Before her first birthday, she moved northwest with her parents and older brother George in a covered wagon to Plainview, Texas.It was love at first sight when Duane Baylor Byars stopped his car to pick up a dark-haired beauty walking down the street in Plainview. Jeannette and Duane were married December 31, 1947, in Plainview, while both were students at WTSU.Shortly after marrying, the young couple moved to California, where the former WTSU football standout became an offensive lineman for the Los Angeles Rams. Two years later they returned to Canyon with daughter Kathy for Duane to complete his degree. Then the threesome embarked on a tour of the Texas Panhandle, making friends everywhere they lived while Duane coached and taught in Groom, Perryton and Kress. A second daughter, Susan, was born in Plainview and third daughter, Karen was born in Amarillo.After moving to Amarillo in 1959, Duane sold life insurance and Jeannette created a home filled with her daughters' friends, always had a new craft underway, cards with her Bridge club and dominoes with Duane and his sister at least once a week.As the girls grew up, Jeannette served faithfully in the PTA, for which she was named a Lifetime member after serving as President of the Amarillo Area Council PTA. She also was a Girl Scout leader for many years for her daughters and a loyal member of Beta Sigma Phi.To many in the CB radio world, she was "Mama Bubbles", keeping up with her daughters' friends, helping those in need and making many new friends. She was an arts and crafts queen, a skill which truly blossomed when Duane and Jeannette moved to Lake Tanglewood in 1982. Flags that still line the bridge at the lake on the Fourth of July, are a testament to Jeannette's love of decorating for every occasion.She and Duane were early members of Paramount Baptist Church and later Lake Tanglewood Community Church. After moving to Park Place, she faithfully attended Sunday services. She especially enjoyed her Sunday School Class led by Barry Peterson, Bible Study with Byron Williamson, and music by Kevin Clowe.Jeannette and Duane were married 48 years. He passed away March 30, 1995.Survivors include daughter Kathy Jordan and husband Lewis, of Dimmitt; Susan Esler and husband Clint, of Amarillo; and Karen Byars of Ukiah, CA; granddaughter Kaki Clifton and husband Canyon, and grandson Eddie - all of Amarillo and step-grandaughters Marla Wright and Shae Rodriguez of Tahoka; and great grandchildren Claire, Creek and Crew Clifton, of Amarillo.Memorials can be made to .Sign the online guestbook at www.boxwellbrothers.com Funeral Home Boxwell Brothers Funeral Directors

2800 Paramount Blvd Pmb 2800

Amarillo , TX 79109

(806) 355-8156 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Amarillo Globe-News from Mar. 13 to Mar. 14, 2019 Print | View Guest Book Return to today's Obituaries for Amarillo Globe-News Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations