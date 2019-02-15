Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Joe Helms, age 81, of Quitaque, passed away at his home on Wednesday, February 13, 2019. Funeral services will be held on 2:00 p.m., Saturday, February 16, 2019 at the First Baptist Church of Quitaque where he was a long time member. Interment will follow at the Resthaven Cemetery in Quitaque. Visitation will be held prior to service from 11:00 a.m-12:00 p.m., Saturday, February 16, 2019 at the First Baptist Church. Arrangements are under the personal care of Moore Rose Funeral Home of Quitaque. Joe Edd was born on October 21, 1937 to William Elias (Bill) Helms and Annetta Johnson Helms in Gasoline, Texas where he resided all his life. He attended Gasoline school where his mother was a teacher until it closed shortly after WWII. He then attended Quitaque High School where he graduated in 1956. He continued the farming life he had begun along side his dad. He married Joan Green of Flomot on August 1, 1957. In addition to farming he started Helms Irrigation in 1965. He raised Suffolk sheep , southdown sheep and later South African Boer show goats that customers come from all over the US to purchase. He grew cotton, peanuts, cantaloupe, watermelon and the world's finest sweet potatoes. He taught the men's adult sunday school class at the First Baptist Church in Quitaque for 45+ years. Of all the work he ever did his family was his greatest asset and accomplishment. His greatest legacy is his hard work, honesty, and integrity. He was giving, selfless and the rock of his family. Joe Edd was preceded in death by his parents and his brother W.E. Helms Jr. He is survived by his wife Joan Helms, their 4 children; Bryan and Seritha Steinman of Amarillo, Kenneth and Karla Helms of Quitaque, Paula and Bobby Phillips of Quitaque, Robert and Michelle Helms of San Angelo, 7 adoring grandchildren, 4 great grandchildren, his younger brother and wife Johnnie and Nelda Helms of Amarillo.

335 Main St.

Quitaque , TX 79255

