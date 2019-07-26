Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Joel Gallegos. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Joel Gallegos 61, of Amarillo died Tuesday, July 23, 2019 in Amarillo,



Services will be at 2 pm Friday at Rector Funeral Home Osage Chapel. Burial will be at Llano East Cemetery. Arrangements are by Rector Funeral Home Osage Chapel, 2800 S. Osage St.



Joel was born on Nov. 13, 1957 in Espanola, NM. He moved to Amarillo in 1974 and attended Caprock High School. He worked in the custodial department at Texas Panhandle Centers for more than 30 years, retiring in 2013.



Joel was an avid guitarist. He enjoyed playing praise and worship music at various churches in Amarillo. He was a loving father, grandfather and brother.



He was preceded in death by his parents, Carlos and Maria Gallegos, a sister, Sally Green and a brother, Carlos Gallegos.



He is survived by one son, Michael Gallegos; one sister, Kathy Rosales and her husband Johnny; four brothers, George Griego, Victor Gallegos, Rudy Gallegos and Gilbert Gallegos; two sister, Margaret Mestas and Patsy Arguello; three grandchildren, Presley, Joe Michael and Adan.





