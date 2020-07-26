Juanita Evans, 85, formerly of Amarillo, passed away Sunday, July 19, 2020 in Sun City West, Arizona. Funeral services will be 10:00 AM Monday at Cox-Rowley Funeral Home Chapel, 4180 Canyon Drive. Burial will be at Memorial Park Cemetery. Juanita was born and raised in Amarillo and was a 1953 graduate of Amarillo High School. She married Horace Evans Jr. in Amarillo in 1964. Juanita was a homemaker and loved taking care of children. Juanita's arms were always open to care for friends and family. She loved her Lord, her church, her family and particularly her three granddaughters, who were the light of her life. She was active in the Beta Sigma Phi sorority and greatly enjoyed the friendships it brought her. Juanita was preceded in death by her husband, Horace Evans Jr.; her parents, Ora Mason McCaffree and Jettie McCaffree; two brothers, Louis McCaffree, Robert 'Shorty' McCaffree; and a sister, Delores McCaffree Shrauner. Survivors include her son, Gary Evans and wife Misty; a sister, Jettie Koch and husband Merlin; a brother-in-law, Gene Shrauner; a sister-in-law, Mary Simmers of Amarillo; three grandchildren, Brett, Sophie, and Sloane of Scottsdale, AZ; and many special in-laws, cousins, nieces and nephews. She will be greatly missed but her love of God and family made a lasting impact on her loved ones. The family requests that gifts or contributions be given to Samaritan's Purse, PO Box 3000, Boone, NC 28607 or a favorite charity
.