Service Information Cox-Rowley Funeral Home 4180 Canyon Dr Amarillo , TX 79109 (806)-354-2585 Memorial service 2:00 PM Saint Stephen United Methodist Church 4600 S. Western St.

Lillian Blocker, 82, of Amarillo, died Monday, November 18, 2019. Memorial services will be 2:00 pm Thursday at Saint Stephen United Methodist Church, 4600 S. Western St. Lillian was born October 9, 1937 in Memphis, Tennessee to Ellis and Mildred Fannin. She has lived in Amarillo for almost 60 years. She worked as a legal secretary for 18 years at the Texas Dept. of Protective and Regulatory Services. She married Claude Ray Blocker on July 18, 1961 in Yazoo City, Mississippi. He preceded her in death in 2015. Throughout their marriage, Lillian and Claude loved to travel. They enjoyed seeing the country in their RV, as well as going on cruises. They cruised to Europe, Germany, Alaska, Panama, and the Caribbean. They were longtime members of Saint Stephen United Methodist Church, where Lillian was in the Bridge Builders Sunday school class, and Ruth's Circle. Lillian was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Claude Ray Blocker; a brother, Gary Fannin; and a sister, Patty Bell. Survivors include four nieces, Tina Davis and husband John of Amarillo, Debbie Caudel and husband Geary of Amarillo, Darla Harlow and husband Michael of Cleveland, MS, and Debra Bell of Kansas City, KS; two nephews, Jimmy Bell and wife Angie of Georgia, and Roger Jordan and wife Edna of Austin; a brother-in-law, James Bell of Georgia; and a sister-in-law, Idella Crum of Dumas. The family suggests memorial donations may be made to Saint Stephen United Methodist Church, 4600 S. Western St. Amarillo, TX 79109.





