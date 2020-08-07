Linda White, 66, of Amarillo, passed away on Friday July 31, 2020.



Linda was blessed with two fur babies Bo and Toby who she loved very much and were an important part of her life. Another major part of her life was her house cleaning business, where she made life long friends with many of her customers. She will be truly missed by many especially by close friends and family.



She was survived by Gregory Dunlap, partner of 37 years, sisters Diane Johnson and husband Roy, Ann Riffel and husband Brad of Amarillo, brother Raymond White Jr. of Arlington, TX. Nieces, Tammy, Tabatha, Samantha, and Holly and nephews, Rusty, Mike, Scott, and Trey.



She was preceded by parents Ray and Pat White, brothers Dorman and Roger White, 2 nieces, and 1 nephew.



Memorial services will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday August 8, 2020 at Trinity Lutheran Church, 5005 I-40 West. "Masks and social distancing are required as well."



