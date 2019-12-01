Mary Esther Crabtree, 79, of Amarillo passed away November 28, 2019.
Private entombment was in Llano Cemetery Mausoleum. Arrangements are by Schooler Funeral Home.
Mary was born January 17, 1940 in Clarendon, TX to James and Lettie Looper. She married Roger Crabtree in July 1979. Mary attended Amarillo College and worked for the Amarillo Police Department for 14 years. She was a member of the DAR of which she won the Literacy and Conservation Awards, UDC, and First Family of the Chickasaw Nation of Oklahoma. She enjoyed doing Genealogy.
She is preceded in death by her son, Jeffrey Scott Ziegler; daughter, Jae Jalbert; and 11 brothers and sisters.
Mary is survived by her husband, Roger S. Crabtree; daughters, Jim Ann Marquis of Littleton, CO; and Katrina Gordon and husband Carlos Macho of North Richland Hills, TX; 3 grandchildren, Jon Gordon of Dallas, Jason Gordon of Hurst and Landon Marquis of Littleton; her beloved dog, Rodney; and many nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials be made to City Church, 205 S. Polk.
Online condolences may be shared at www.schoolerfuneralhome.com
Published in Amarillo Globe-News from Dec. 1 to Dec. 2, 2019