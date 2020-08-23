1/1
Roy Myers Rutherford
1926 - 2020
Roy M. Rutherford, 94, passed away on Sunday, August 16, 2020, after a period of illness. Memorial service will be held at 11:00 AM Monday, August 24 at the United Methodist Church in Claude, 400 Trice St., Claude, TX 79019.

Roy was born on May 9, 1926, in Amarillo, the second son of Albert F. Rutherford and Annie Gorin Rutherford.

Survived by his wife Marianne, son Tom Rutherford and his family and stepdaughter Peggy Wooldridge Berg and her family.

In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to the Armstrong County Museum in Roy's name.



Published in Amarillo Globe-News from Aug. 23 to Aug. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
24
Memorial service
11:00 AM
Claude United Methodist Church
Funeral services provided by
Boxwell Brothers Funeral Directors
2800 Paramount Blvd Pmb 2800
Amarillo, TX 79109
(806) 355-8156
