Roy M. Rutherford, 94, passed away on Sunday, August 16, 2020, after a period of illness. Memorial service will be held at 11:00 AM Monday, August 24 at the United Methodist Church in Claude, 400 Trice St., Claude, TX 79019.Roy was born on May 9, 1926, in Amarillo, the second son of Albert F. Rutherford and Annie Gorin Rutherford.Survived by his wife Marianne, son Tom Rutherford and his family and stepdaughter Peggy Wooldridge Berg and her family.In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to the Armstrong County Museum in Roy's name.