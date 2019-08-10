Saundra Lea Honea, of Plano, TX, passed away on Wednesday, August 7, 2019 in Carrollton, TX. She will always be remembered as a Loving Wife, Mother, Sister, Mim, and friend to all that knew and loved her.
She was born on July 17, 1937 in Randolph, TX to Clarence and Oleda Hance. Saundra married husband David Honea on March 8, 1958 in Dimmitt, TX. They were married for 61 years. Together Saundra and David had 2 Daughters: Lisa and Shari, 4 grandchildren, and 12 great-grandchildren. Saundra enjoyed playing bridge, shopping, and loved the color purple. She was a big fan of the artist Georgia O'Keefe. She was a part of Investment Club, Bible study, and book club; but what Saundra loved the most was time spent with her family.
Saundra is survived by husband, David, of the home; daughter, Shari of Dumas, TX; 4 grandchildren: Chris Casados of New Braunfels, TX, Crystal Tipton of Dumas, TX, Ashley Mader and husband TJ of Dumas, TX, Allison Mason of Tomball, TX; 10 great-grandchildren; sister, Martha Rhynes and husband Lonny of Conway, AR; David and Jennifer Taylor of Lubbock, TX.
Saundra was preceded in death by her parents, Clarence and Oleda Hance; daughter, Lisa Honea Casados; grandson, Trey Tipton and great-grandchildren, Leland and Addison Tipton.
The Funeral Service will be held on Saturday, August 10, 2019 at 2:00 PM at Ted Dickey Funeral Home, 2128 18th St., Plano, TX 75074. Interment will follow in Plano Mutual Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Michael J. Fox Foundation or .
Published in Amarillo Globe-News from Aug. 10 to Aug. 11, 2019