Stephen "Steve" Blain White, 59, of Amarillo, TX died Friday, April 17, 2020.
Memorial Services will be at 1:00 P.M. Monday, June 29, 2020 in the Central Church of Christ Chapel.
Steve was born April 2, 1961, in Amarillo, TX to Bobby and Betty White. He attended Amarillo High School and graduated in 1979. Steve earned his bachelor's degree from W.T.
He married Karen Shepherd on January 5, 1985, in Amarillo.
As a coach and educator, he spent 15 years at Crockett Middle School. He coached football, basketball, and track while teaching math, science, and physical education.
Steve was a member of the Central Church of Christ for 35 years.
Survivors include his wife, Karen White, of Amarillo, TX; a son, Joshua Mason White, of Vail, CO; a daughter, Abby Moneka Dunnam and husband Alex, of Arlington, TX; and a granddaughter, Avery Blake Dunnam, of Arlington, TX.
The family suggests memorials to Snack Pak 4 Kids at Crockett, http://sp4k.org/.
Published in Amarillo Globe-News from Jun. 28 to Jun. 29, 2020.