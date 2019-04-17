William "Doyle" Winn, 96, of Amarillo died Monday, April 15, 2019.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for William "Doyle" Winn.
Services will be at 10 a.m. Thursday at South Georgia Baptist Church with Mike Martin and Roy Dewees, pastors, officiating. Graveside services will be at 3 p.m. at Fairlawn Cemetery in Elk City, Oklahoma, with Pastor Roy Dewees officiating. Arrangements are by Boxwell Brothers Funeral Directors, 2800 Paramount Blvd.
Doyle was born January 7, 1923, in Elk City, Oklahoma, to W.P. and Laura Winn. He graduated from Elk City High School and was a star athlete. He then began work in the grocery industry as a meat cutter and did that until retirement, but what he did best was love and care for his wife and family. He was an amazing husband, father, and papa.
Doyle married Goldie on July 4, 1953, in Elk City. They resided in Elk City before moving to Amarillo in 1974.
He was preceded in death by his parents and three brothers and 1 sister.
Survivors include a special brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Charles and Wannie Dewees; a daughter and son-in-law, Glendie and Delbert Farrar; grandchildren and their spouses, Rod and Deb Farrar of Albuquerque, N.M., and Rory and Julie Farrar, Ronica and Tracye Farrar, Roth Farrar and Ronde Farrar, all of Amarillo; six great-grandchildren, Seth, Ally, Riley, Caleb, Corbin, and Emma Farrar; several nieces and nephews; and a host of friends and family.
Boxwell Brothers Funeral Directors
2800 Paramount Blvd Pmb 2800
Amarillo, TX 79109
(806) 355-8156
Published in Amarillo Globe-News from Apr. 17 to Apr. 18, 2019