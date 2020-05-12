Cecil Cole
1932 - 2020
Cecil Cole, age 87, of Westlake, La., passed away on Sunday May 10, 2020. Cecil was born Oct. 14, 1932, to Charley and Zella Wright Cole.
Cecil was an avid outdoorsman who enjoyed hunting and fishing. He was a plumber by trade and worked for 20 years in the residential and commercial trade. He joined the Navy and served his country during World War II.
He was preceded in death by his parents; first wife, Mona Justus Cole; and his second wife of 29 years, Genevieve L. Cole.
Those left to cherish his memory are his sons, David Cole and wife Renee of Crowley, La., Michael Cole and wife Linda of Oklahoma City, Okla., Paul Cole and wife Karen of Kyle, Texas; daughter, Georgie Pettifield and husband Ronnie of Weatherford, Texas; grandchildren, Rusty James Cole, Angela Cole, Shane Cole, Josh Pettifield, Solamon Pettifield; brothers, Frank Cole of San Francisco, Calif., Tom Cole and wife Mildred of Okla., Bruce Ceniti, Sam Ceniti of the Philippines.
Visitation will be held on Wednesday, May 13, 2020, at Hixson Funeral Home of Westlake from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. Funeral service will be held on the same day at the funeral home at 1 p.m. Burial will follow at Westlake Memorial Gardens.

Published in American Press on May 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
13
Visitation
11:00 - 01:00 PM
Hixson Funeral Home of Westlake
MAY
13
Funeral service
01:00 PM
Hixson Funeral Home of Westlake
