David Eugene Lemaire, age 19, of Lake Charles, La has been finally healed and made whole again and was accepted into the loving arms of our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Friday, July 31, 2020. David is a triplet and was born on Aug. 16, 2000 in Alexandria, La .

David graduated from Teurlings Catholic High School in Lafayette in 2019 with Honors. He attended Louisiana Tech in Ruston on a full scholarship and was in the Honors program majoring in the Biomedical Engineering and Chemistry. David served as an Ambassador in the college of engineering and science and also volunteered in the engineering department. While in High School he was a volunteer tutor for Hope for Opelousas.

He is preceded in death by his grandparents, Eugene Lemaire and Mildred Jabusch Lemaire, grandmother, Cathy Hawkins Woods.

Those left to cherish his memory are his loving parents, Mark David and Tricia Woods Lemaire, his triplet sisters, Madeline Paige and Jillian Kate Lemaire; twin siblings, Jacob Andrew and Emma Angelle Lemaire; grandfather, Ruben "Bubba" Woods; aunt, Donna Lemaire; uncle, Raymond Lemaire and wife, Marlene; uncle, Tony Lemaire and partner, Randy Belshe; uncle, Frank Lemaire; uncle, Chad Woods; numerous cousins, and many friends.

Visitation will be held from 5 p.m. - 9 p.m. on Sunday, August 2, 2020 at Hixson Funeral Home of Lake Charles. A Celebration of Life Service led by Jody Barrilleaux will begin at 6 p.m. and a Rosary Service led by his aunt and Godmother, Donna Lemaire will begin at 7 p.m. on Sunday. Visitation will resume at 9 a.m. on Monday. The Divine Mercy Chaplet will be led by the ACTS Community at 12:45 p.m.

A Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 2 p.m. at Saint Martin de Porres Catholic Church in Lake Charles, La. Reverend Monsignor Jace Eskind will officiate. Burial will follow in Prien Cemetery in Lake Charles, La.

