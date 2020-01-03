|
George Milton Shirley Jr., of Tomball, Texas, died Dec. 27, 2019, of heart disease.
He was born in Beaumont, Texas; Sept. 23, 1939, to George Milton Shirley Sr and Ava Pearl Beatrice (Patty) Shirley. George graduated from Orangefield High School as valedictorian in 1957 and received a B.S. in Sociology from Lamar University in 1976. He was married to Anne Himmelheber Dec. 26, 1960.
George earned the rank of Eagle Scout in 1956. He entered the U.S. Navy in 1957 and was honorably discharged in 1960. He was in the Naval reserves and later the Texas State Guard. While in Orange, Texas, one of his hobbies was working as a gunsmith in his father's gun shop, Guns 'N' Gadgets. He also wrote articles about his Salt Water fishing trips in the Red Sea while working for and articles for Safety magazines. He had 50 years in the Petrochemical Industry in Texas, Louisiana, and Saudi Arabia. He worked as a safety consultant in Sulphur LA from 1991 until 2011.
He is survived by his wife of 59 years, Anne; daughter, Merrie Thomas (Frank) of Tomball, Texas; son, Ransome Shirley (Mitzi) of Houston, Texas; grandchildren, Joshua Robertson (Stephanie) of The Woodlands, Texas, Benjamin Robertson (Chelsea) of Tomball, Texas, Megan Young (Bryan) of Spring, Texas, Jordan Shirley of Houston, Texas, Nicholas Shirley of Corpus Christi; and six great-grandchildren.
Following his cremation and a family memorial service, George will be transported by a Navy vessel and his cremains buried at sea.
Published in American Press on Jan. 3, 2020