Iris Pichnic Vinson, 88, was called Home to be with the Lord on March 8, 2019. Born in Cameron, La., to Nick and Elizabeth "Bessie" Kelley Pichnic, Ms. Vinson completed school at Cameron Elementary and Creole High School. She graduated from McNeese Junior College and then continued to pursue her B.S. Degree at USL, now ULL, in Lafayette. She taught home economics at Creole High School for three years. She worked for the Cameron Parish tax collector and assessor's office before returning to teaching. While teaching first grade on a T-Certificate at Cameron Elementary, Mrs. Vinson spent summers at LSU and earned a Master of Education degree in primary education. She taught in Cameron for 10 years and at Frasch Elementary in Sulphur for 20 years. She earned a Reading Specialist Degree from McNeese State University and worked with student teachers from McNeese.

An active member of Wakefield Methodist Church in Cameron and Henning Memorial United Methodist Church in Sulphur, Mrs. Vinson taught Sunday School and served on numerous boards. Participation in United Methodist Women was very important in her life. She also served in various offices at local and district levels.

Mrs. Vinson was married to Leonard Vinson for 48 years. They enjoyed hunting, fishing, traveling and spending many of their retirement years at their camp at Toledo Bend in the spring and the fall.

Preceding Mrs. Vinson in death were her parents; her brother, Dallas Pichnic Sr.; and her sister-in-law, Charlene Pichnic. She is survived by her beloved husband, Leonard Vinson; her niece, Margie Ann Rorex and husband Jimmy; her nephew, Dallas Pichnic Jr. and wife Vickie; and two great-nieces and two great-nephews, all of Lake Jackson, Texas. She is also survived by granddaughters, Michelle Grimley and husband Steven and Jessica Borel and husband Gary; and three great-granddaughters.

Funeral services will be at 1 p.m. Wednesday, March 13, 2019, at Henning Memorial Untied Methodist Church in Sulphur. Burial will follow at Mimosa Pines Cemetery in Carlyss. The family will receive friends from 4-8 p.m. Tuesday, March 12, 2019. Visitation will continue from 11 a.m. until time of service Wednesday at Henning Memorial United Methodist Church.

Memorial donations may be made to Wakefield Memorial Methodist Church of Cameron, La., or Henning Memorial United Methodist Church in Sulphur, La.

The family would like to express their grateful appreciation for the compassionate care given Ms. Vinson and to family and friends who so lovingly and faithfully tended her.