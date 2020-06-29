Michael Adam Dupuis, 75, of Sulphur passed away on Saturday, June 27, 2020 at his residence. He was born in New Orleans, La. on February 20, 1945. Mike became a Lake Charles resident in 1949, graduating from LaGrange Senior High in 1963. Mike had varied interests that included baseball and basketball; he became a master carpenter, a salesman, and owned the first home inspection franchise to operate in the lake area, which he ran successfully for 26 years. In retirement he returned to his love of woodworking, creating beautiful and useful lathe-turned and segmented wooden art pieces, enjoying craft fairs, honey-do, and Daddy-do projects. He was a member of the Southwest LA Wood Workers Club. Mike was an avid fisherman, and sometimes hunter, joking that duck was the most expensive meat he ever "purchased". He was a tireless reader of history, economics, political theory, and science, and loved to discuss the same with friends and strangers alike. As a member of the LaGrange 1963 Reunion Committee, he used his computer skills to organize the data and keep the grads in touch.

Left to cherish his memory are his loving wife of 57 years, Catherine Donnelly Dupuis, three amazing daughters-Paula Bray (Steve), Carolyn Tolbert (Kent), Stephanie Dupuis, and former son-in-law Lt. Col. Joseph Gross, US Army, Retired; five grandchildren-Charles R. Gross, Angela Gross Bennett(Brandon), Samantha Bray Ader (Dan), Tyler G. Tolbert, and Jordan Bray; and two great grandchildren-Claire Marie Ader and Blair Grey Tolbert, and one sister, Sister Barbara Marie Dupuis, MSC., and numerous cousins.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Adam and Emma Nunez Dupuis.

Cremation has been entrusted to Hixson Funeral Home in Lake Charles. Memorial services will be announced later.

