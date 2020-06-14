Ollie Andrew Fuselier, 84, a resident of Lake Charles, passed peacefully from this life on June 11, 2020, to await the call of our Lord and Savior on the resurrection morning.
Ollie was a very loving and caring lady. She never met a stranger and loved to talk with anyone willing to speak to her. She adored her family and enjoyed family get-togethers. Mrs. Fuselier was a woman of unwavering faith and knew Jesus Christ as her Lord and Savior.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Ollie Andrew Clark and Mary Nolan Clark; brother, Wilbert Jones; stepsister, Annie R. Garrett; stepbrother, Willie Garrett; husbands, John Fuselier Sr. and William Chavis.
Mrs. Fuselier leaves to cherish her memory her loving nephew, James Dale Garrett; stepsons, John Fusilier Jr., Martin Fusilier, Paul Fuselier and Arthur Fuselier; stepdaughters, Mary Guillory, Sharon Ozan and Veronica Barker; numerous step-grandchildren; and two dear friends, Farris Guidry and Elbert "Frosty" Dodd.
Friends are invited to a visitation on June 18, 2020, from noon until time of service, in the chapel of Lakeside Funeral Home. Funeral service will take place at 2 p.m. The Rev. Michael Cerda is to officiate. In accordance with Mrs. Fuselier's wishes, cremation will follow the service.
Published in American Press on Jun. 14, 2020.