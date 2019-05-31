Home

POWERED BY

Services
Fondel Memorial Chapel
832 N Lyons St
Lake Charles, LA 70601
(337) 433-1707
Visitation
Saturday, Jun. 1, 2019
8:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Fondel Memorial Chapel
832 N Lyons St
Lake Charles, LA 70601
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Jun. 1, 2019
10:00 AM
Sacred Heart Catholic Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Sidney Clement
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sidney Clement Sr


1934 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Sidney Clement Sr Obituary
Sidney Clement Sr. was born July 4, 1934, to the union of Gertrude Williams and Bernard Clement. He departed this life on May 27, 2019, peacefully in his home. He attended Sacred Heart High School and later enlisted in the U.S. Army. He returned from military duty where he later met and married Gloria Harris Clement. Sidney was a retiree from PPG Industries in Lake Charles, La.
Sidney was preceded in death by his parents, Gertrude and Bernard Clement; three brothers, Thomas, Matthew and Fred Clement; and daughter, Sandra Harris Ross.
Sidney leaves to cherish his memories his devoted wife, Gloria Clement of Lake Charles, La.; two daughters, Pamela Clement and Patricia Clement Cormier (Victor), both of Lake Charles, La.; three sons, Wayne McCray, Mark Clement and Sidney Clement Jr., all of Lake Charles, La.; one brother, Charles Clement of Lake Charles, La.; four granddaughters, Keisha Barnett (Richard) and Tiffany Harris, both of Baton Rouge, La., Candyce Clement of Houston, Texas, and Mattielin Clement of Lake Charles, La.; and six great-grandchildren. He also leaves a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Visitation will be held at 8 a.m. Saturday, June 1, 2019, at Fondel Memorial Chapel, with funeral service beginning at 10 a.m. at Sacred Heart Catholic Church. Burial services will follow at Sacred Heart Cemetery under the direction of Fondel Memorial Funeral Home.
Published in American Press on May 31, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now