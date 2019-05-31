Sidney Clement Sr. was born July 4, 1934, to the union of Gertrude Williams and Bernard Clement. He departed this life on May 27, 2019, peacefully in his home. He attended Sacred Heart High School and later enlisted in the U.S. Army. He returned from military duty where he later met and married Gloria Harris Clement. Sidney was a retiree from PPG Industries in Lake Charles, La.

Sidney was preceded in death by his parents, Gertrude and Bernard Clement; three brothers, Thomas, Matthew and Fred Clement; and daughter, Sandra Harris Ross.

Sidney leaves to cherish his memories his devoted wife, Gloria Clement of Lake Charles, La.; two daughters, Pamela Clement and Patricia Clement Cormier (Victor), both of Lake Charles, La.; three sons, Wayne McCray, Mark Clement and Sidney Clement Jr., all of Lake Charles, La.; one brother, Charles Clement of Lake Charles, La.; four granddaughters, Keisha Barnett (Richard) and Tiffany Harris, both of Baton Rouge, La., Candyce Clement of Houston, Texas, and Mattielin Clement of Lake Charles, La.; and six great-grandchildren. He also leaves a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Visitation will be held at 8 a.m. Saturday, June 1, 2019, at Fondel Memorial Chapel, with funeral service beginning at 10 a.m. at Sacred Heart Catholic Church. Burial services will follow at Sacred Heart Cemetery under the direction of Fondel Memorial Funeral Home. Published in American Press on May 31, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary