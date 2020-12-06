Wilma Jeane Hogan, age 85, of Lake Charles, La passed away on Thursday, Dec. 3, 2020. Jeane was born Dec. 6, 1934 to Cecil Hall Etheridge and Edith Frantom Etheridge.

Jeane graduated from Lake Charles High School in 1953 where she was a Kiltie for three years. She received her degree in Business Secretarial Science from McNeese State College. While at McNeese, she belonged to the BSU where she was one of the first Summer Missionaries. Her career began as a Secretary for Standard Oil and then Calcasieu Parish School Board. She transferred to F.K. White as school secretary when her children were school age and retired from there.

She and her parents were charter members of Boulevard Baptist Church where she taught Sunday School and sang in the choir. After the closing of her life long church, she became a member of Trinity Baptist Church.

Jeane enjoyed fishing, traveling and camping. She and Bill were members of the Holiday Ramblers Camping Club. When she and Bill retired they sold their home, and moved into their motor home, and became full time travelers throughout the United States, Mexico, and Canada.

Jeane was a devout Christian who enjoyed studying God's Word with her Bible Study Fellowship sisters in Christ. She looked forward to that gathering and even participated through Zoom meetings weekly after the many changes brought on by the pandemic.

She is preceded in death by her parents; brother Kenneth Etheridge, and husband Bill Hogan.

Those left to cherish her memory are her sons William "Billy" Hogan of Natchitoches, Kenny Hogan and wife Helena of Lake Charles; daughter, Vanessa Faith Hogan of Lake Charles; sister, Vicki Etheridge Lyons of Lake Charles; two dear cousins, Jimmye Budge and Gayle Riggins, who were more like sisters; four grandchildren, Beverly Hogan, Kenneth Hogan, David Hogan and Chais Hogan. She also loves seven great-grandchildren and numerous cousins, nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be held at Hixson Funeral Home of Lake Charles on Dec. 8, 2020 at 9:30 a.m. Funeral service will be held on the same day at 10 a.m. with Pastor Chad Gilbert officiating. Burial to follow at Prien Memorial Park.

