Mr. Pace was the son of John and Nellie Williams Pace. After graduating from Curry High School in 1949, Mr. Pace joined the United States

Mr. Pace was preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by his wife of 63 years, Bettye, of Boaz, his son David (Lisha) of Huntsville, daughter Carol (J.Ray) Jones of Albertville, and five grandchildren: Emily (Jim) Nelson, Riley (Chandler), Eli and Jay Jones and John David Pace. He is also survived by three brothers: Wendell, Doyle and Tommy Pace.

Dean was a teacher by trade but an artist at heart. Robust physically and mentally, he enjoyed being outdoors in nature, creating beauty for others to share, with his glorious flower beds and amazing vegetable gardens, all tended with patient skill and care. His tomatoes and corn were declared the best by everyone fortunate enough to taste them. When he was not gardening, Dean was building furniture and birdhouses, and creating sculptures that would be at home in any folk art gallery. He was also multi-talented with pencils, using them to create remarkably complex drawings and beautiful poetry.

He loved music, classic country and bluegrass, and would lead family sing-a-longs on weekend car trips to state and national parks when his children were younger. Dean loved literature and lived the life of a scholar when he could not be outside.

More than anything else, Dean Pace loved his family. From making bookshelves to cradles for the grandchildren as they came, to dropping by with baskets of tomatoes or a newly picked watermelon. He was the one the family always counted on to help, to fix, to teach and to be there when they needed him. He was a source of strength and a wonderful father, grandfather and, most of all, husband to the sweet Bettye. He will be greatly missed.

There will be a graveside service for Dean Pace on Tuesday, July 22nd, at 12:30 p.m, at Forest Lawn Gardens, Anniston, Alabama.

Mr. Pace's family would like to express their deep gratitude for the care and kindness shown by Alacare Hospice, and particularly to his caregivers Beth, Nomi, Carla, Charlotte and Tiffanie.

