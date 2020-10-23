Edker Otis Creswell, 94 of Eastaboga passed away October 21, 2020 in the home that he built. Until recently, he enjoyed his life continuing to cut his grass and pursue activities that most individuals his age are unable to do. He was born June 22, 1926, the son of the late Otis Davenport Creswell and the late Mae Hannah Creswell. He was preceded in death by his sisters Evylon Creswell Green and Catherine Creswell Alldredge and his beloved special friend Arilla Johnson. Edker graduated from Ohatchee High School and served honorably in the United States Army during World War II. Following his tour of duty in Japan, he returned and then worked in a civil service position at the Anniston Ordinance Depot until he retired. He was a life-long Alabama football fan continuing to support his team to the end of his life. Survivors include, nephews Mike and Gary Alldredge and niece Annette Green Philpo't. Family and friends will gather on Saturday, October 24th, 10:00 am at his graveside for his burial at Vinson Cemetery in the Sulphur Springs Community. Miller Funeral Home and Crematory 256-831-4611

