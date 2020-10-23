1/1
Edker Otis Creswell
1926 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Edker's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Edker Otis Creswell, 94 of Eastaboga passed away October 21, 2020 in the home that he built. Until recently, he enjoyed his life continuing to cut his grass and pursue activities that most individuals his age are unable to do. He was born June 22, 1926, the son of the late Otis Davenport Creswell and the late Mae Hannah Creswell. He was preceded in death by his sisters Evylon Creswell Green and Catherine Creswell Alldredge and his beloved special friend Arilla Johnson. Edker graduated from Ohatchee High School and served honorably in the United States Army during World War II. Following his tour of duty in Japan, he returned and then worked in a civil service position at the Anniston Ordinance Depot until he retired. He was a life-long Alabama football fan continuing to support his team to the end of his life. Survivors include, nephews Mike and Gary Alldredge and niece Annette Green Philpo't. Family and friends will gather on Saturday, October 24th, 10:00 am at his graveside for his burial at Vinson Cemetery in the Sulphur Springs Community. Miller Funeral Home and Crematory 256-831-4611

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Anniston Star on Oct. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
24
Burial
10:00 AM
Vinson Cemetery in the Sulphur Springs Community
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Miller Funeral Home
50 Hamric Drive East
Oxford, AL 36203
(256) 831-4611
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved